The one millionth home to receive cost-saving upgrades with assistance through federal funding was celebrated just outside New Castle with a visit from members of Delaware's U.S. delegation and the U.S. Secretary of Energy Wednesday.
"This is a great day. We're announcing this is the one millionth home that the Department of Energy has participated in doing upgrades for, in our home performance energy savings [program,]" said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on November 10, 2021.
She stood out front of Javier Paula's residence along Sheridan Drive in the Simonds Gardens community, flanked by Paula and U.S. Sen Tom Carper after they received a tour of her home along with U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester to inspect upgrades implemented by Energize Delaware thanks to the funding.
"From what I was told before I got here, is that before those upgrades happened, it was as though a window in her house was cracked at four inches, year-round," Granholm said. "I mean, you need that to be sealed up so that you can save money. And, on average, Energize Delaware is saying that their upgrades will save homeowners between 20% and 30% monthly."
The secretary of her civic association, Paula said she enrolled in the program through Energize Delaware to experience how easy the process might be to complete and determine if it was something she could recommend to her community's elderly and low-income residence.
"The signup process was smooth and easy, not a lot of paperwork involved there," Paula said. "It was very quick and efficient. They came in when they said, they did the work they were supposed to do, and within the first month of me having everything done in my home, I had the lowest electric bill I've seen in the 14 years of living in this house. So it definitely works."
Paula changed over to LED lightbulbs, had sink aerators installed so she'd save on water use, and also received air sealing and insulation treatments to minimize energy leaking. There's even more projects she's working on getting completed now, but Paula estimates she's already lowered her monthly energy utility payments by 50%.
The efforts to winterize a home have greater impacts than just saving money, Carper pointed out. In addition to keeping money in the bank, it also helps serve a greater cause that impacts everyone.
"Last time I checked, we have more five-star beaches than any state in America. Tourism is huge for us. We are the lowest-lying state in America, though. Our state is sinking and the oceans around us are rising," Caroer said. "We get a heavy rain in Delaware, we have flooding, particularly in the south part of Wilmington, which is a largely minority community. And for us, climate change and sea level rise are real. We see them literally every year, almost every month, sometimes every week."
Addressing energy sapping is beneficial for everyone, the secretary said.
"One of the best forms of fuel is energy efficiency. That is the fifth fuel, as they say," Granholm said. "If we can use less fuel, that's the biggest way that we can contribute to addressing climate change."
And while Paula was celebrated as a milestone in the department efforts to aid Americans looking to upgrade their residences, save money on their utilities, and help the planet, there's still a long way to go.
Carper and Granholm both touted the billions that could be headed to the First State from both Biden's infrastructure plan and the Build Back Better Agenda for addressing exactly such needs.
"What is the role of government in all this? The role of government in all this is to try to make homeownership more affordable," Carper said. "It's to make it possible for people to not only to buy a house, but once they have a house, to be able to afford to pay the utility bills."
Those interested in investigating Energize Delaware's energy efficiency upgrades and what federal assistance they might qualify for are directed to check out EnergizeDelaware.org.