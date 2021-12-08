The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire in a duplex near New Castle Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Booker Circle just after 1 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and arriving units found flames coming from the back of one of the residences.
The fire was out in about a half-hour, and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjoining structure.
One person inside the home at the time of the fire was checked on scene by New Castle County paramedics, but was not taken to the hospital.
The Red Cross was called in to assist those who were displaced.