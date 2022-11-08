A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue.
Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
Mathis died of her injuries Monday morning. The driver was not injured. State Police said the driver was properly restrained and no other vehicles were involved.
Delaware State Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8484 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.