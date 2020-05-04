A man robbed a pharmacy outside New Castle Sunday night, Delaware State Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, the suspect entered the Rite Aid at 2034 New Castle Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on May 3, 2020, approached the sales counter, and demanded cash from the register while implying he was armed.
The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a black male, around 6' tall, 185 to 200 lbs., and was wearing all dark clothing and fabric over his face.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stopper at 1.800.TIP.3333.