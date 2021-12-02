A Middletown man was arrested on robbery charges after Delaware State Police said he wasn't able to get out of the store he just robbed.
Troopers said the incident unfolded around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, December 1, 2021, at Rambleton Acres Liquor Store on Route 273 west of Churchmans Road.
Police said 36-year old Keith Turner, Junior, was allegedly brandishing a large butcher knife when he entered the liquor store, confronted an employee, and demanded money.
The two store workers ran out of the building, locking the door behind them.
After taking money from the register, police said Turner tried to break back out by throwing a metal shopping cart against the front door.
When that didn't work, officers said Turner tried to escape through a bathroom window, but it was too small.
At that point police units showed up in force, and threatened to send K-9 Officer Thor from the New Castle County Police into the store if Turner didn't come out.
Turner gave up, and is now being held on 127-thousand dollars cash bond at Howard Young Correctional Institution.