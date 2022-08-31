A day after Delaware State Police announced a spoofing scam was being operated using their numbers, New Castle City Police are being used by scammers to try to steal money.
According to New Castle County Police, a phone scam is taking place pretending to be Lieutenant Faulkner from the New Castle City Police Department.
They said a victim was told to withdraw $6,000 to pay outstanding warrants or be arrested, with the phone call spoofed to a New Castle City Police Department number.
Police recommend if you believe a call is a potential spam, end the call immediately, and then call the number on the government agency's website to determine if it is legitimate.
Police also won't request or take money over the phone, court fees and fines payments must be made in person.
Alleviating a warrant or posting bail must also be done in person.
If you believe you've been the target of a scam, contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency line (302)-573-2800 or (302) 395-8171 to report a scam.