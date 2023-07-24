Public safety at New Castle County's 249 county parks will get the attention of county council this week.
Recent incidents at Glasgow Regional Park in particular have driven Councilman David Tackett (District 11) along with other council members to propose a resolution urging the Meyer administration to "immediately formulate a plan to address public safety concerns at parks."
Most troubling to Tackett has been the severity of some recent incidents: a man was carjacked while eating lunch at Banning Park; a patron was assaulted during daylight hours at Glasgow Park; and, a juvenile was shot as an overnight party at Glasgow Park was breaking up.
The size of some parks is one factor. "They're open, they're inviting, they're attractive. Unfortunately, they're inviting the wrong kind of activity," Tackett said.
The County Council Land Use Committee will discuss the resolution Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Council Chambers in the Redding Building, 800 North French Street in Wilmington. Citizens may also comment and take part virtually.
Tackett said several possible solutions are on the table: gated access, more use of cameras, and finding some way to increase security without requiring frequent responses by police.
"Actually, this is long overdue. We should have been building this in for a while now in our capital budgets on how we were going to put processes in place to protect the park-goers," Tackett said.