Three men from New York face charges in Delaware, months after about $200,000 worth of property was stolen in two residential burglaries.
New Castle County Police said Thursday that large amounts of jewelry and money were taken during a break-in last April in the Newark area, as no one was home. Also, in June, another burglary was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
County Police said detectives from several agencies collaborated, including the Nassau County Police Department. Two of the suspects were arrested this week in New York and are awaiting extradition to Delaware.
A third suspect is still being sought.
Still wanted:
The crimes, according to police, occurred in Westover Woods last April and in Norwegian Woods in June. In both instances, the residents were away at the time.
The suspects face charges of two felony counts of burglary second degree, one felony count of theft of over $100,000 and the victim is 62 or older, three felony counts of theft over $1,500, one felony count of conspiracy second-degree, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeremmy Castillo-Almeida is asked to contact New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.