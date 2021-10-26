New Castle County is looking to keep the battles on its sports fields focused on the games themselves.
County Executive Matt Meyer told WDEL that they have set up a hotline to report those who are making extreme personal attacks while playing in one of their leagues.
"We want to be absolutely clear that racism, sexism, homophobia, or any comments against certain religions or nationalities are not tolerated in our sports leagues."
Meyer, who plays in one of the NCC soccer leagues, said there wasn't a specific incident which caused now to be the time to step up enforcement.
"We've heard over the years there are periodically issues that come up. We just want to be absolutely clear that's not tolerated. We don't want anyone to think for a moment 'oh, I don't want to play because of the sexist comments, racist comments, or anti-homophobia comments I hear in the New Castle County sports leagues."
In a video posted to their social media channels, Community Services General Manager Marcus Henry spelled out the penalty if someone is caught using that type of language.
"If we hear reports of his behavior, offending individuals will never play in a county sports league again, period. Playing in our leagues is a privilege, not a right."
Anyone who has experienced or heard any sort of those words or actions is asked to call 302-395-5980, or submit an anonymous report at their website.