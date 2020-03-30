New Castle County unveiled eight new public WiFi hot spots on Monday, March 30, 2020, to help residents gain internet access.
County Executive Matt Meyer said more than ever before WiFi and access to the internet have become a necessity of life.
"Kids today, if they don't have access to quality internet, they can't go to school," said Meyer in the wake of school closings across the state due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"And so making sure everyone has access becomes vitally important and now it's necessary to get a basic education."
Residents using the service are asked to stay in their vehicles.
"We don't want any gatherings," said Meyer. "You don't need any additional devices. You can come out and log in to our wifi."
Meyer said they're working to add more sites including in the city of Wilmington.
The county's Chief of Technology Michael Hojnicki said they went from proposal to implementation in a week.
"We were able to partner with these important companies that support New Castle County to bring this service," said Hojnicki.
"The information system teams and all the teams of the county worked together to get the signs and the infrastructure in and make it available within seven days - that's impressive."
Assurance Media, Verizon and Cisco-Meraki partnered with the county on the project.
The sites available as of March 30th:
- NCC Government Center (87 Reads Way, New Castle 19720)
- NCC Gilliam Building (77 Reads Way, New Castle 19720)
- Garfield Park PAL (26 Karlyn Dr, New Castle DE 19720)
- Banning Park Maintenance Base (102 Middleboro Rd, Wilmington, 19804)
- Kimberton Police Academy (201 Kimberton Drive, Newark 19713)
- EMS Base 5 Parking Lot (North Broad Street, Middletown)
- Kirkwood Library (6000 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE)
- Bear Library rear parking lot (101 Governors Place, Bear)
Click here for more information.