A bill that would create a moratorium on new or modified charter schools in New Castle County passed a contentious House Education Committee meeting Wednesday.
State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton (D-Newark)'s HB353 would put the brakes on any additional charter schools through January 1, 2024, and form a New Castle County Charter School Reform Advisory Group to review the process for granting new schools and expansions.
There are currently 23 charter schools in Delaware, according to the Department of Education's website. 15 of them are in New Castle County.
Wilson-Anton said the increased number of schools has taken a toll on traditional public districts, including Christina, and that she can't get a good read for how charters are affecting public schools if the number of schools keeps changing.
"We have a lot of things happening in the landscape. I think a moratorium is the most prudent way of moving forward. We can't assess the landscape if it is constantly changing."
New Castle County's Academia Antonia Alonso and EastSide Charter Schools both are seeking changes, with final reports from the Charter School Accountability Committee due within the next two weeks.
HB353 would stunt those changes, although Wilson-Anton said she was open to an amendment that would grandfather those two schools through the process.
Friere Charter Schools Network had submitted an application to open a school in the Newark-area, but rescinded their application.
The only other new Delaware charter school currently in consideration is The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence for grades 6-12, which would open in Georgetown, if approved. HB353 would not affect that school's potential trajectory.
The Charter School of Wilmington alum also addressed a concern that some charters, such as Pencader Charter and the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security, have closed their doors, in DAPPS' case, in the early months of the school year.
"Delaware is fortunate to have very strong charter schools in our state that offer exceptional education to leaders of tomorrow, but we also have seen numerous charters close just years after opening their doors, leaving hundreds of students in the middle of the school year to scramble and find a new school."
Among the contentious points has been attendance zones for some schools, including Newark Charter and First State Montessori Schools that have 5-mile radius for their lottery systems.
"I believe it's important to conduct a thorough review of these processes to make sure we have fair, equitable systems that allow both charters and traditional public schools to be successful."
Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown) said cutting down on charter schools would hurt choice, that sometimes isn't about just academics.
"I think we need to remember that a lot of times that parents are speaking with their feet. Maybe they can't move where they live, but they can send their children to a school choice they want what's best for their child. It may not be an educational opportunity, but a cultural opportunity or something else."
Briggs King also pointed out the legislation is being pushed by someone representing the Christina School District, Delaware's only non-contiguous district that has some students get on buses before 6 a.m. to feeder pattern high schools.
"There's a need for redistricting, a need for Wilmington to have it's own school district, it's own high school, it's own things that are community based and community led. We keep punching around at the sides without coming to the center of the discussion. We're never going to get where we truly need to be and address the issues until there's the political will to do that."
Rep. Sean Matthews (D-Claymont), a teacher at Brandywine High School, said he wants better analysis on charters that more closely resemble public schools.
"There are great examples of charter schools in Delaware -- Montessori schools, military schools -- that are doing things that are so different than the public school system that I understand them. Unfortunately, there are also other schools I see that, through whatever reason, have student bodies that do not represent the public. Public schools should represent the public."
The committee heard from multiple members of the charter school community, especially Odyssey Charter, who were strongly against suspending growth of schools.
Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School Board President Dr. Maria Alonso said Wilson-Anton's emphasis is misguided.
"Help our brothers and sisters, because I see district schools as brothers and sisters. Put your attention to them, because families don't run away from good, good schools that provide high quality. Help them."
Las Américas ASPIRA Academy CEO Margie López Waite said the House Education Committee doesn't need a reform committee, and should trust the current charter school process to make sure charter schools are quality.
"The rigorous process that the Charter School Accountability Committee puts charter schools through is no laughing matter. They just grind you like a hamburger."
Those watching the meeting virtually were unable to listen to the last 15 minutes of the meeting, including any final discussion or vote, but HB353 did pass with 3 of its 18 members voting favorably, with another 7 granting it on its merits.
Committee votes are not posted individually, but the 10-8 split was enough to move it along to the Ready List for full House consideration.