Delaware's youngest patient to have succumbed to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 was reported by public health officials Friday.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, a child under the age of five--the first patient to succumb to the virus under the age of 19--was among the eight fatalities attributed to the virus reported January 8, 2021.
“While each life lost as a result of this virus is tragic, the loss of a child is felt across our entire community,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “We send our deepest condolences to this child’s family and all of those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic. We are urging everyone in our state to come together, take this current winter surge seriously, remain vigilant about mitigation measures, and keep each other safe.”
Officials said the child, from New Castle County, had a "significant number of co-morbidities."
There were 27 deaths reported for the current week. There have been 957 deaths in Delaware attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations in Delaware set a record high this previous week, reaching 458, but have since decreased to 451. The state has not clearly defined their maximum hospital capacity, only identifying it as between 400 and 500 available beds.