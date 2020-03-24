New Castle County is in the process of shutting off access to its playground and basketball courts during Delaware's State of Emergency related to COVID-19.
Basketball courts will either have their rims removed or fencing placed around the surface at Paper Mill, Delcastle, Glasgow, Edgemoor Gardens, and Greenbank Parks, while fencing around playgrounds is going up at Paper Mill, Delcastle, Glasgow, Banning, and Talley Day.
Neighborhood parks, courts, and sports fields are also closed until further notice.
Not all activities are banned, however.
“Our one goal is public safety. Please continue to use our parks for walking, jogging, bike riding and other activities consistent with the public health guidance we are all receiving,” said County Executive Meyer in a statement. “Our county can and will continue to do everything possible to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Meyer's decision mirrors a similar decision made Monday by Delaware State Parks.
New Castle County police will also increase park patrol to prevent large gatherings from developing.