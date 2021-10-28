The New Castle County Council's Community Services Committee is toying with implementing Neighborhood Improvement District model concepts which would help bring certain services to lacking areas of the community.
"This would be a way to create a fee for services, to bill directly for the services, and really assist with financial accountability that many communities currently lack," said Committee Chair Lisa Diller on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. "This would provide services to a community funded by fees paid by property owners. The NID could be requested by owners or residents, or by the district council member."
Not all communities would request the implementation of such a model, especially those that lack some kind of concentrated communal leadership. Those that did would receive a range of additional services for a fee, currently being considered during the early stages of implementation as an addition to a tax bill so that the government could place a lien on property owners not keeping up with the cost.
"The thing that I feel most strongly about is that we spend time, energy, and money on assisting jurisdictions with a local service function. And the point is, why can't we do this for our constituents," Diller said. "We're not saying there should be any giveaways here, you can update your fees, but gosh, if we can do it for municipalities, we ought to be able to do some of this for our own people."
The NID district is defined by the record plan of each community seeking to become a member, and because of the fees would be created at no cost to the county government, said Councilman John Cartier. He noted there are communities where landlords are collecting money from tenants without providing these services already.
"[They] make it a business model that they basically pull the income out from their tenants, do no upkeep of the properties, provide no trash services, and so on," Cartier said. "We have these chronic communities with the problems, so this is intended, in my view, if you applied to the communities that I'm concerned with, we cut that cycle off. We will make sure that trash services are provided to everyone, in every household, in that community. We will ensure that there's money for snow plowing. We will ensure that the common spaces are maintained by these fees, not by our government expenditure. It offers a real opportunity to break this cycle and to bring really meaningful improvement in quality of life and equality in these community."
The idea has been tested in a number of other communities, from coast to coast, according to Councilman Mike Migliore, Counsel to Council.
"They have been implemented with the purpose of addressing issues in neighborhoods that cause health, welfare and safety concerns, frankly," Migliore said. "The services range from districtwide street cleaning, districtwide snow removal, trash removal, maintenance of open space. In addition to that, safety concerns, which include provision of additional enforcement, code enforcement services, and in some cases, additional police are security services."
Breaking down the costs, Cartier said Edgemoor Gardens would see a $25 monthly increase in their tax bill for each of the 382 properties in that community, while Diller said a neighborhood like Brookside would see a cost increase of roughly $12. That includes a 15% administrative fee added to the cost of services.
The idea saw some pushback, with Councilman Jea Street noting, if communities didn't have money for these services independently, they likely won't now, and renters are likely going to see an increase in costs should an NID be declared where there's a reluctant landlord.
"Majority vote of who? Majority vote of slum lords, or the majority vote of residents who live there," he said. "If I had additional money to pay the rent--because the landlord is going to raise my rent as soon as you impose this--I'd be having trash service anyway. I can't afford it now, I can't afford it later."
And from Councilman George Smiley, who noted the strange idea presented of having a NID declared is a majority of the residents in an area did not object.
"What I have a real problem with is, to initially put it in place, unless I'm reading this wrong, if at least 51% in number of the assessed property orders, when they're proposed NID, fail to register their objection to New Castle County Council, then it gets put in place," Smiley said. "Basically, if you want it in, all you got to do, is do nothing. If you don't want it, then you've got to go through the process. That's the opposite of what I'm used to. It should be a majority vote to implement, not a majority vote not to have it."