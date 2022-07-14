New Castle County's Building Better Communities Initiative is moving to the Sparrow Run neighborhood in Bear.
County Executive Matt Meyer said the initiative uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in an effort to reduce violence.
"We sat down and said 'how do we think creatively, how do we think outside the box about this problem?'" said Meyer. "Almost any strategy that people have thought of certainly in terms of policing has been tried, some with more success than others.
'How do we look beyond policing to see how we can impact a reduction in violence in a community?' One thing we came up with - put together a commission to focus neighborhood by neighborhood on some of our communities really affected by violence and seeing if they can come up with strategies."
The first community for the initiative was in Claymont.
"Started in Knollwood last year and they've seen a lot of success by incorporating policing with code enforcement," said Meyer, who stressed the need to get organizations involved through a grant process.
"We have programs with the Claymont boys and girls club that we're helping fund, along with First Tee Delaware which incorporates golf into academics to give young people something to do, along with the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence. We include community leaders, neighborhood advocates, we include youth, in the process."
Meyer said the community buy in is critical.
"Any police officer who has done community policing will tell you when you go into even the highest violent communities in our state or even in the country, 98, 99 percent of the people are supportive of what police and public safety are trying to do," said Meyer. "Too often in our attempts to make communities more safe we piss off some that 99 or 98 percent. What we're trying to do here is first go to that overwhelming majority that wants a safer community and invite them in and say 'Help us put together the solutions, help us think of the solutions, help us create strategies, and then also help us implement them.'
"Not only is it critical to have community buy in, it's the basis of the whole Building Better Communities Initiative."