New Castle County Council approved a request by the County Police to expanded its amount of officers by 15 positions to 415.
The non-unanimous vote came following a lengthy discussion on how County Police intended to use its new positions, cost, and other ways the County Police could effectively work without the approved expansion of force.
County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond said recent initiatives, including the Behavioral Health Unit and body cameras, have stretched their force.
"I think that we are in a position where we need another two officers that we can assign there because we are starting to see ourselves inundated with more FOIA requests, more requests for footage. Just keeping up with the program and trying to maintain it to the level that we wish will call for us to eventually to add even more officers to that unit."
Councilman Jea Street provided the only dissenting vote, with Penrose Hollins choosing to vote present. Street said he wanted more information from Bond.
"I really am not going to feel comfortable in supporting this until I have a full understanding with what you're going to do with the new 15. Are deployment strategies going to change? Who is going where, for what?"
Bond responded to Street.
"The number one for us is we want to increase our staffing in the patrol division. I think that's the first and foremost thing for us. I know we have to look at the number of officers below the canal, those are going to be the goals that we have."
New Castle County Police currently has 381 officers, 19 vacancies, 8 offers currently being issued to prospects, and 4 more pre-certified officers in the hiring process, according to Bond.
Bond said the hope is to get close or at the full 415 with the next police academy tentatively scheduled to begin on May 26.
Street said he was concerned about the $129,771 in salaries that police academy would add leading up to July 1, and then the Fiscal Year 2022 impact of $1,711,634 to cover the new 15 positions.
Carla Jones, a Public Safety Fiscal Officer, said that while New Castle County Police haven't had people filling all 400 salary slots, the absence of those officers, plus an atmosphere of COVID, protests, and President Biden's election campaign have drained the coffers.
"They have almost overspent their overtime budget because of the need for the different events that have occurred over the course of this fiscal year and last calendar year and this calendar year."
Street added that he would like to see New Castle County work more in concert with neighboring patrols including Delaware State Police, Wilmington Police, and the FBI.
"This county needs to have a comprehensive plan that includes other jurisdictions, the Department of Community Services, and other departments, as necessary and appropriate, to reduce and eliminate violent crime."
Bond then responded by talking about one reason there has been a disconnect between the amount of shootings in New Castle County and the number of arrests.
"I can tell you the most frustrating thing that we're facing, and have been facing for a number of years but it has reached an all-time high, is the lack of cooperation that we're getting from victims, and the lack of cooperation we're getting from witnesses. I went on Veterans Day to a house and sit down with a young man who was shot several times. He knows who shot him, and there was another person who was killed in that incident. I spent my time, hours, talking to that young man and his family trying to convince him to come forward to tell us who it was, because there's no question that he knew."
While Street was challenging adding 15 officers, Bill Bell said he was looking for more from a force that has 1 officer per 1,043 residents, vs. Wilmington's 1 per 223.
"We're adding 15 above and beyond to the numbers, why aren't we coming back and taking a look at how do we get to the 5 or 6 hundred mark of what we need in this county and do a master plan and path forward?"
Councilman John Cartier said he wants to see more officers go into community policing, but believed a more robust police force is what his district's residents desire.
"Most of my communities, they want more police, they'll pay more for police, and that's just the bottom line for me."
New Castle County Police are now one step closer to expanding their ranks.