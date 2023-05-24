New Castle County Council approved the fiscal year 2024 operating and capital budgets on Tuesday night, May 23, 2023.
The 331-million dollar operating budget was unanimously approved, while the 75-million dollar capital budget passed 11 to 2.
Council members Penrose Hollins and Brendan Toole voted against the capital program.
The budget also included a 5-percent property tax credit for all residential parcels.
"We are proud of the work we’ve done over the last six years ensuring the strength of our finances and increasing our financial reserves by 400 percent," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer in a prepared statement. "That’s why I felt confident in proposing a one-time residential 5 percent property tax credit."
According to Meyer's office the budget includes investments in the Delcastle Park softball field complex, Surrate Park Pool, adding a second turf soccer field at Banning Park, and adding 25 new pickleball courts in New Castle County parks.
There are also funds for the lead hazard reduction plan, and affordable housing.