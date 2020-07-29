New Castle County Council approved a plan for 714 residences to be placed on the site of the Cavaliers Country Club's golf course near Churchmans Crossing.
The complex will be built off of Churchmans Road, just east of its overpass over I-95. The back of the property reaches the back of the Christiana Mall property, near the Cabela's and movie theater.
The 18-hole golf course would include a mix of condos, townhouses, and stand-alone houses.
426 lots would be residential, with another 288 apartments units mixed into the 146.2 acre site.
Plans also call for a perimeter walking trail, which could eventually be connected to the existing apartments and condos closer to the highway, 48.29 acres of open space, and converting the existing country club's club house into a banquet center with a 15,390 ft. expansion.
Attorney Shawn Tucker spoke for Carlino Commercial Development, who is orchestrating the project, and highlighted the slew of job sites nearby on the Churchmans Road and Route 7 corridors, including Christiana Hospital.
"Suddenly people who have been commuting for years from outside of Churchmans Crossing would have a new opportunity to live closer to where they work."
Local resident Suzanne Herel said it is some of those job sites, that helps create a potential problem for the project, which will only have one exit, onto two-lane Churchmans Road.
"I live near Delaware Park, and it's not unusual for traffic to be backed up from my turnoff on Route 7 all the way to Churchmans Road. You don't need a traffic study to realize that adding 715 homes and their attendant personal vehicles, garbage trucks, mail trucks, school buses, emergency vehicles, et cetera is only going to gridlock these roads even further."
Miller said Carlino has been agreeable to a potentially major change to the traffic pattern in the area, one that could run right through the new development.
There is a proposed extension to Center Boulevard, which currently terminates at the Costco near the mall, that would bi-sect Cavaliers. There is a chance it could ultimately lead to a direct ramp onto I-95 from Churchmans Road just east of its overpass with the interstate.
"The chief indicated that once the connection road is built, it will improve safety in the area, for providing alternate routes for emergency vehicles to use in the future."
The project is not resting on a decision on the future of that proposed road.
Councilman John Cartier lauded the project, that has its roots going back to 2013, when half of its golf course was sold to Carlino.
"This is how new developments should be done in New Castle County. Where we have a mix of housing types, moderately-priced housing units, and provisions for walkable and pedestrian-friendly access."
New Castle County voted 12-0 (1 present) to approve the project, with only Susan Fitzpatrick refusing to vote for the plan. During the debate at general session, she questioned the 48 acres of open space, which is not all in one mass.
Another concern brought up by a resident of Addison Drive, which runs parallel to the rest of Cavaliers Country Club Drive, but does not have the traffic light to Churchmans Road that its sister road does.
Addison currently runs between Churchmans Road and the parking lot for the Cavaliers clubhouse.
Carlino said in 2018 when they got the zoning approval to continue their quest to develop Cavaliers that it would take about five years to complete the project.