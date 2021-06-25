New Castle County Council will receive $108 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and have begun the process of sorting out which projects will receive the money.
The county was set to receive $54 million of the money for 2021, with the other half coming in 2022. Unlike with the CARES Act where the state and NCC received all of the money, this time cities, municipalities, and even school districts will receive their own funding.
Councilman David Carter led the American Rescue Plan Workshop meeting this week, and said in coordination with an ordinance past by council, they will be looking at their spending through the lens of equity.
He pointed out four key areas of equity-focused services where ARPA funds can be used:
- Addressing Health Disparities
- Housing & Neighborhoods
- Educational Disparities
- Promoting Healthy Childhood Environments
He said the money can really be helpful to stabilize housing situations hurt by income lost during the pandemic.
"You can do the program service to address any housing insecurity. Things like lack of affordable housing, homelessness -- we've already started that through CARES Act --, if we have a lot of evictions, this is where we can really fund it."
Councilman John Cartier said he could envision the county going beyond simply giving underemployed residents stipends or unemployment, but rather, the opportunity to find work, by helping the county.
"Other people are without work, and I think this ARPA money could potentially provide funding for us to do direct employment of people for projects that are of concern."
Councilman Carter said the county had already received over 165 suggestions at their Reimagine New Castle County website.
Besides New Castle County, several other jurisdictions are coming together with how to spend Delaware's total allotment of ARPA funds.
Some of the task forces include Workforce Development, Early Childhood Learning, Community and Economic Development, Audit and Compliance, and Intergovernmental Collaboration.
Carter said the Meyer Administration has been hoping to get a funding strategy settled by the end of August. Typically New Castle County Council takes an August break, so it's not clear how the two sides will complete their timetable to break down the ARPA dollars.
The next New Castle County Council American Rescue Plan Act Committee meeting has yet to be officially scheduled due to council member vacations.