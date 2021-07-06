With vaccinations in Delaware surpassing the 70% mark ahead of the Fourth of July target date, New Castle County Personnel Subcommittee members voted Tuesday to head back to the office--eventually.
"I move that all council and council meetings and council staff come back on August 31 in person," said Councilman Tim Sheldon, to a unanimous affirmative voice vote.
Waiting until the end of August gives officials time to prepare, but there were still some concerns over members of the public coming to participate. With Governor John Carney's State of Emergency coming to an end on July 13, 2021, and most enforcement of the vaccinated ditching the masks being enforced solely on the honor system.
"I have absolutely no problem with what's being recommended as far as the 31st. I think that's a good target date. And it gives us ample opportunity to get clarifications and also to see possibly where these variants are going," Councilman Bill Bell said. "We can talk about colds and don't come in if you don't feel good, [having] congestion. But when we start having public committee meetings, then that kind of opens that up to folks that we don't know whether they have been vaccinated. We don't know what their health conditioning is."
It was a concern shared by Councilman Jea Street, who said officials needed to make sure they were making attempts to protect vulnerable members of the public from further spread of the virus.
"Will of council be the will of council, but if we're going back to the way we were, that means committee meetings are in the conference room where you can't social distance," Street said. "And second, in chambers, how are you going social distance because you can't distinguish between who is and who isn't vaccinated? So there is an obligation to make a good faith effort to protect the public. Council is going to do what it wants to do, but those two things, in my view, should ought be considered."
Councilman George Smiley said they've got to take people at their word, but also suggested perhaps social distancing wouldn't be as great an issue as some imagined it would be.
"I'm still amazed because more and more out in the public, you either see no signs at all, or you see those signs that say, 'If you've been vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask.' So you're taking people at their whim," he said. "With the attendance that we have in council, I really don't think we're going to have a problem distancing people, blocking out seats, if that's where we want to go. But yeah, I mean, you're rolling the dice. I mean, it's all out there in the public. Now you wear a mask or you don't, you're taking people at their honesty."