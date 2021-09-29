A vote to override a veto by New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer of an ordinance requiring high-level executives in county government to live in the county failed in County Council Tuesday.
Only 7 of the required 10 New Castle County Council members voted in favor the second time around, after the initial measure passed by an 11-2 vote earlier this month.
Under Ordinance 21-089, executive appointees would be given six months to move into the county, barring specific moving difficulties.
Councilman Dave Carter, who introduced Ordinance 21-089 with Councilwoman Dee Durham, voted to support the override.
"Residency clearly promotes public trust and confidence. Over my over 40 years in the public sector and public government, I feel like we have been entrenched in a public reputation crisis."
Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick supplied one of the six 'no' votes in the 7-6 decision, saying Delaware and New Castle County's proximity to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey should be taken into account.
"I'm less than three minutes, I'm probably two blocks, from the state line. What matter does it make if someone over the state line comes to work for New Castle County? They know this community just as much as anyone else does."
Councilman Penrose Hollins said the county doesn't need to cast a wide net, and that the provision that gives executive hires time to find a home in the county is adequate.
"There's a lot of talent here in New Castle County, and if there is someone outside of New Castle County, I would welcome them to be an Executive Branch-level person as a general manager, but there's an opportunity for people to relocate."
Lisa Diller was one of four council people to switch her vote from "yes" to "no" on the overwrite, saying council should trust, but vet, a county executive nomination.
"In this day and age, I think it's a mistake to limit ourselves. I'm willing to give anyone that the County Executive has made a good case for why that person would work well with us, I'm willing to give them the chance to work."
Carter's side ultimately lost the override vote, but said forcing top level officials in government to live in the city is good governance.
"That is actually eased by proximity, and by increased understanding of the local policy context. You get to know people, because context really matters a lot in policy making."
WDEL reached out to Matt Meyer for comment on the vote, he declined the offer.