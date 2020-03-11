New Castle County Council's staff members will receive a raise after Council overrode a veto by County Executive Matt Meyer Tuesday night.
Council voted 10-1 with one present and one absent to amend the pay scale and change the titles of various employees.
Councilman Penrose Hollins, who introduced the legislation, said getting to the approval point was the end of a long journey.
"I think it is something that we've been trying to do for a long time, and by that I mean years, I'm glad that we were able to compromise and get to an agreement."
According to the ordinance, 14 current employees would receive a 10% raise, leading to an increased cost of $31,604 in FY 2020, with $108,318 in FY 2021.
Hollins said it was important as they've put more pressure on their staff to accomplish tasks.
"Without giving them any incentives to do more, we just demanded they did more. Now what we're saying is that we're going to realign and we're going to share these additional responsibilities equally and compensate our staff accordingly."
Breaking the unanimous vote was Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle, who mirrored Meyer's concern that human resources or another third-party should become involved in the raise-approval process.
"We look at the city, we look at the state, and making sure that those duties that they have warrant those increases, because I have to justify them to my constituents, the taxpayers."
Hartley-Nagle, who was a co-sponsor of the original ordinance before flipping to a no-vote, said they have to try to keep personal opinions of their staffers out of the equation.
"They may be friendly, and we may really like them, but that doesn't mean that we don't make sure there isn't an objective person who makes sure that we don't have a conflict, or are impartial in any way."
After the passing of the vote, Councilman George Smiley, who was quoted by WDEL in an article on the veto last week, lashed out at the media's coverage about the pay raise while apologizing to his staff.
"I just want to take a moment as a member of this council to apologize to all of them, for all of the unnecessary stress you've been put through in the last couple of weeks, and for the unfounded misrepresentations that have been made about you and the jobs that you do, both on the radio, and in the press, who can't get the [dang] day of the week right. I apologize, hopefully everyone can now put this behind them, and we can move forward. Thank you for everything that you do for your council member, and the citizens of New Castle County."
Following the council's adjournment, WDEL attempted to speak to Councilman Smiley to clarify his remarks, but he declined saying, "I'm not speaking to the press, there are other people you can talk to."