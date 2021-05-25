New Castle County Council passed a $311.6 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes no tax increases.
The operating budget marks a 2.68% increase while the capital budget dipped 7.5% to $60.4 million.
Initiatives proposed by County Executive Matt Meyer that were approved included a $15 minimum wage for all full-time county employees, $7.3 million for open space, parks, and farmland, and purchasing five electric vehicles to double the county's fleet to 10.
There will, however, be a new fee added to sewer service to make it more "similar to how most utilities work," with a usage fee and a fixed fee equating to $2 per month for residential customers, beginning January 2022.
The budget passed with a 13-0 vote from council, who made no last minute comments at either the Finance Committee or General Session Tuesday.
Meyer said he plans to sign the budget into law in the upcoming days.
You can find the complete operating budget here.