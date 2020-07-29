New Castle County Council stopped short of a complete ban, but did pass legislation aimed at preventing most chokeholds and kneeholds by New Castle County Police.
The bill was the product of six weeks of work spearheaded by Councilman David Carter, in discussions with New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond.
Originally the bill excluded all chokeholds and kneeholds, similar to the fatal one used by police on George Floyd in Minneapolis in May that sparked a series of protests and riots across the country.
An exception was introduced to the bill for Tuesday's vote covering -- "the very narrow circumstances when an officer believes based on an objectively reasonable standard that there is an imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to self or another." Dover Police, and the state, have similar exceptions in their use of force statute.
Koby Owens, helped organize the June rally in front of the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, questioned that need.
"They're all saying this technique is not used, it's not taught, and officers are not trained, so why are we creating loopholes where they are now legalizing chokeholds and kneeholds under this provision of what we understand is their understanding of excessive force?" he asked.
Chief Bond responded to Owens that New Castle County's vote is just affirming the standards he's put in place.
"We make it clear in our policy that the banning of chokeholds is prohibited. We have made it an offense that if an officer has applied a chokehold, and that chokehold was used, and it was not a deadly force situation, that officer could be sustained for those violations. And for the first offense, that officer will be facing suspension, up to dismissal."
Bond went on to say that you can't completely remove a potential defense mechanism from officers' arsenal.
"If I saw someone attacking my wife, and I had no other recourse but to apply a chokehold, I've tried everything else, and nothing worked, that's what I'm going to do. Because somebody else's life is at stake. It doesn't have to be my wife, it could be anybody."
Councilman Jea Street originally was a co-sponsor on the bill, but removed his name after the exception was put in place. While he ultimately was part of the unanimous vote, Street wasn't pleased with Bond's stance on the exception.
"To come forward now, after meeting with Councilman Carter for all of this time, with an obvious compromise, and to still fight against it, it's becoming dangerous because it's enabling those who are not going to conform to continue their dastardly deeds and endeavors, and we're at a point where this has to stop."
Councilman Penrose Hollins also questioned why some police departments in the country are moving towards total bans while New Castle County's has a loophole in place.
"To sit here and have this conversation, as if somehow New Castle County Police, because they wear a brown uniform, are so different than any other police department, to refuse one step in the right direction for dignity for all people is insulting to me. To have the colonel continue to come repeating this stuff again and again to want the public to know they're not against it, then what the hell is he saying if they're not against it?"
Councilman Carter said the blanket theory behind the bill is clear.
"Chokeholds have become a symbol of some of the problems in our society, the challenges that some of our racial minorities face in our society, and the way that some of that is manifest through policing to reinforce it."
In addition to passing the chokehold bill unanimously, council is also requiring New Castle County Police officers intervene if another officer is using excessive force. Failure to intervene would "result in disciplinary action to the same severity as if the office him-or-herself engaged in the prohibited use of force."
Both bills will go to County Executive Matt Meyer for his signature.