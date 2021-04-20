New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle was voted without dissent to replace Jea Street as Co-Chair of the Public Safety Committee.

The vacancy was created when Street stepped down last week following the aftermath of the Lymond Moses shooting by County Police in Wilmington in January.

Hartley-Nagle said before the vote that she can create continuity, having sat in with Street and fellow co-chair Bill Bell.

"The Chief regularly updates me, as well as the co-chairs, when something happens in the county. I have expressed interest that I want to know when things are happening, and what we can do to be of help."

Hartly-Nagle said she wants to be a liaison from the community to the police force.

"I will continue to do, as I've been doing, keeping a strong interest in everything involving public safety, and listening to the community as well as council members."

8th District Councilman John Cartier endorsed Hartley-Nagle in the vote.

"I have watched the Council President conduct public safety meetings primarily in the 8th district where she lives. She does a great job facilitating the concerns of the public with our County Police."

Council voted 9-0 to affirm Hartley-Nagle into the position, with three council members not voting.

Street and Penrose Hollins, the two Black members of council, both were present but chose not to vote, while George Smiley was absent from that part of the meeting.