New Castle County Council voted down a proposal to restrict technology usage during their meetings.
A resolution penned by Councilman Penrose Hollins would have banned communication devices, such as cell phones, from being used with the exceptions of virtually connecting to a meeting, or accessing agendas and other meeting materials. Another exception for a bona fide emergency was included with the permission of the Chair.
Hollins said that goal was to eliminate any perception that council people were non-verbally communicating with each other in what is supposed to be a fully public setting.
"It's a disserve to the public to discuss the public's business behind a shield that the public's eyes and ears cannot penetrate."
Councilwoman Dee Durham said the technology should be an option, especially since they are not all gathered in the same room, limiting access for her staff to help her, if she couldn't use her phone.
"Given technology, especially in this age of Zoom, it makes communication really difficult. Often I'm texting my assistant Chris during a meeting to ask him a question about something that's been raised, or something that's been introduced so he can do some research for me."
Hollins pointed to a recent meeting where the public was using the chat section of the Zoom to attempt to communicate with council members, as opposed to the allotted public comment period.
"Some of us were concerned about the use of the chat room by the residents of Back Creek, so we shut down the chat room. Let's not be hypocrites here, I conclude that text messages are far more covert than a chat room."
Councilman George Smiley took exception to the term "covert", but said while he wasn't going to support the measure, he saw a workaround, which was partially mentioned in the resolution.
"I don't look at what I do as covert. I have mine by me, there are situations where, I'll tell you right now if this passes, I can live with it. Because if I get the call or text I need to take, I'm going off-screen, off-voice, and I will let you know I have a matter I have to handle."
The resolution failed 3-9 with 1 present (Yes: David Carter, Karen Hartley-Nagle, Hollins; No: Bill Bell, John Cartier, Lisa Diller, Janet Kilpatrick, Timothy Sheldon, Smiley, Jea Street, David Tackett, Kenneth Woods; Present: Durham).
Woods said his no vote was based on the fact it's not needed legislation.
"For the most part, I have never made any kind of a vote or anything like that based off of someone texting me during a meeting. I know how I'm voting, typically, when I walk in, until I hear the testimony that's gone on, or whatever. I can tell you every vote I've ever taken has been done that way."
Councilman Jea Street said he also voted against because he'd like to see greater scrutiny put on police departments and have more body camera footage released before they focus on internal rules.
Hollins said he knew he might not get the support he wanted when calling for the roll call, but said the effort was worth the downvote.
"I think that it's time for us to consider setting an example as a local government in the state of Delaware."