New Castle County Council on Monday announced it would be rescheduling upcoming council meetings and instructing employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to officials, in light of Delaware Gov. John Carney's State of Emergency proclamation on March 13, 2020, over the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19, the council will push all committee and council meetings currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2020, to Tuesday, March 31, which will still permit County Executive Matt Meyer an opportunity to present his budget address to council ahead of the April 1 deadline.
County staff will work remotely to minimize impact on county services for constituents.
You can read the entire statement here: