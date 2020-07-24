The New Castle County Police Department is updating their policies and procedures to ban the use of chokeholds and other "vascular neck restraints," and New Castle County Council will vote on similar measures early next week.
"Anytime when there is a significant incident involving law enforcement, no matter where it is in this country, I think it's always an opportunity for us in New Castle County Police Department to take a look introspectively at our policies, our training, and our procedures to make sure that we are taking necessary steps, so that we don't find ourselves in a situation similar to some of the things that we have seen across this country," said Chief of New Castle County Police Col. Vaughn Bond.
Councilmember Dave Carter already had legislation lined up to be introduced, but tabled his items in order to more closely align them with the moves county police were making on their own. There is a second ordinance that covers the duty to intervene for a police officer who witnesses another police officer using a banned hold on an individual.
"Because when we started reviewing our policies, we found that it wasn't there, we decided that we were going to introduce a policy that dealt with the ban of chokeholds, and we wanted to put that into our Use of Force policy," Bond said.
The language bans chokeholds--unless the officer believes life is immediately in danger. This caveat is not something for which county council's originally planned introductions accounted.
"As you can see, the policy is very clear and concise," Bond detailed for the Pubic Safety Committee. "We're basically telling officers that they are not to use an instrument, or any part of their body--[if they] reasonably believe that it will restrict another subjects ability to breathe--by asserting pressure on the neck. It's prohibited, except when the officer reasonably believes that there is imminent threat of serious physical injury or death to self or others. These physical control techniques include, but are not limited, to those commonly referred to as chokeholds, or vascular neck restraints."
Carter was highly complimentary of the department's efforts to institute their own restrictions while tabling his own suggestions until they can be made more synonymous.
"We've gone back and forth of this quite a bit. They've done a really good job," he said. "As you know I introduced two ordinances concurrent with this. I will be tabling them tonight because the council and I are in the process of providing a substitute to better align them with what has been put into the directives."
Also supportive was Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle, who said officers should have leeway in the event where it is a life-or-death situation.
"If you're in a fight for your life--and the chief brought up a great example to me, 'As a council president, if you were in a fight for your life, you would do anything you had to do to save your life. You fight them, you scratch them, you do whatever you have to do.'--And so I want to make sure that our officers aren't afraid, and that whatever we craft, they know that if they're in that situation that they have to save their life, they are able to do that--willing to do that--without fear."
Not everyone was happy with the council's decision to align with the police department. Co-chair of the Public Safety Committee Jea Street had harsh criticism for members willing to bend to add exemptions into the original language.
"I feel like I'm watching World Wide Sports, because I know the thrill of victory, and now I feel the agony of defeat," Street said. "I'm glad you're having such a politically correct conversation and that things have worked out so well, and the progressive police force doesn't need anything codified and, ultimately, we don't need a ban on choke holds. Well, I'll accept the agony of defeat for now. I suggest that the legislation not be tabled."
A co-sponsor of the initial legislation banning chokeholds by the police, Street said he would no longer be a sponsor in the ordinance's modified form.
"Ultimately, the will of council be the will of council," he said. "[If] we're going to let the police run the county, then so be it, but I won't be a part of it, and if you don't withdraw the legislation, take my name off of there as a co-sponsor, and I won't be supporting it."
Additionally, President Pro Tem Penrose Hollins took issue with a diluted version of the ordinances as well. He noted New Castle County Police were the second-largest department in the state of Delaware, and that, while they are "excellent," there's room for improvement.
"I think to suggest that anyone is perfect, or any institution is perfect, especially with the challenge that police have, is just pretty short-sighted," he said. "So I look forward to working to make our police force better; look forward to working to make certain that people of color can have more confidence in the police and [not be] afraid of police, and no one can tell me that that's not the case."
Bond said he know's they aren't perfect, but the department also isn't dragging its feet on trying to find ways to improve.
"At no point in time have I ever proclaimed New Castle County Police Department to be perfect. We are made up of human beings, we are not robots. We will have officers, including myself, who will periodically make mistakes. And we have to address that and we have to deal with it," he said. "On July, 9, I had a department-wide zoom meeting. During that zoom meeting, I've talked about the current state of affairs across this country and the perception of law enforcement. And I recognize that there are some law enforcement officials across this country that are resistant to change, and...many of those individuals are retiring because they are not open to change. And the message that I delivered to our department the other day was, quite frankly, that whether you like it or not, change is tough and if we are sincere in our efforts to gain the trust of the community and to gain the trust of those that we serve, we have to be open to that change...I am not opposed to it, nor do I want any member of this agency to be opposed to change. This is an opportunity for us in law enforcement to turn things around."
But Hollins' pessimism lasted into the full council meeting, where he announced he didn't think meaningful language would ever be introduced into code.
"I realized that the two ordinances are being tabled tonight," he said. "I recognize the frustration of Councilman Street as well, who was one of the co-sponsors up until tonight. And I certainly have no illusion about what's going to happen with these two ordinances two weeks from now. In my opinion, it is highly unlikely that they would get adopted by the New Castle County Council."
"The problem here, and folks told me to not take it personal, but this issue is bigger than everybody who's had anything to say today," Street said. "I can't support a change that I just don't believe in. So when the substitute comes in, I don't want to be a co-sponsor, but I appreciate the sincere effort that Councilman Carter has made to work something out with the police chief. From my end, it defeats the purpose because...the challenge for us is continuing down this road with the exemplary police force. It's going to blow up right in our face."
The council will take up the issues on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.