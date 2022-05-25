New Castle County Council unanimously approved a FY 2023 budget that includes no property tax or sewer rate increase.
The budget held to the same $318,715,112 total proposed by County Executive Matt Meyer during his budget address in March, a 2.28% increase from FY 2022.
Meyer said a highlight of the budget is an emphasis on the county's free parks, which will have new amenities including playground equipment and pickleball courts added this coming year.
"Our parks and pathways are being used in record numbers. No one pays when they go into a county park or county library, and that increased usage requires increased costs. What we heard from County Council more than anything is people want these facilities maintained, and we're committed to doing that."
Meyer said they will continue to restructure their New Castle County Police force in how they respond to certain calls.
"You're going to see continued growth in our in our behavioral health policing, using trained civilians in mental health, behavioral health, and substance use to address instances with the most qualified professionals."
The budget also offers up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave to employees, as long as increased flexibility for teleworking.