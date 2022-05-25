New Castle County Council unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget with no property tax or sewer rate increases for residents.
The budget held to the same $318.7 million proposed by County Executive Matt Meyer during his budget address in March, a 2.28% increase from FY' 2022.
Meyer said a highlight of the budget is an emphasis on the county's free parks, which will feature new amenities, including playground equipment and pickleball courts coming this year.
"Our parks and pathways are being used in record numbers. No one pays when they go into a county park or county library, and that increased usage requires increased costs. What we heard from county council--more than anything--is people want these facilities maintained, and we're committed to doing that."
Meyer said they will continue to restructure the New Castle County Police force in how officers respond to certain calls.
"You're going to see continued growth in our in our behavioral health policing, using trained civilians in mental health, behavioral health, and substance use to address instances with the most qualified professionals."
The budget also offers up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave to county employees as well as increased flexibility for teleworking.