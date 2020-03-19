New Castle County Councilmen from both the northern and southern parts of the county are urging residents, if they're able, to support local restaurants by ordering take-out.
"There's no doubt [the impact is] going to be very significant," said Councilman Dave Carter, who represents areas south of the canal.
Carter, of Townsend, said he left home to get Chinese take-out recently.
"They were talking about even as take-out, at least south of the canal, how many people are't coming out, and debating whether they're going to close."
County Councilman John Cartier, who represents Claymont, Bellefonte, and other areas along Philadelphia Pike, said if you're healthy and not at high-risk of contracting COVID-19, you should support local businesses via take-out.
"I would urge you to do that, anyway you can get out and support our local business people without, of course, incurring a lot of risk in terms of infection, you should do it. And I think that's some of the things that're going to cushion this domino effect of business closures and failures that could happen."
Cartier also asked that folks not forget first responders.
"Write a check to your local fire company because the ambulances are going to be running. Write a check to your local fire company, and that money will come back to you ten-fold," he urged.
In a statement, Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle noted all committee and council meetings set to be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, have been rescheduled until Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in council chambers.
Appearing on WDEL's Del-AWARE Wednesday, Carter said he's confident that the county will see the other side of this, and that's why the board remains committed to having its meetings to prepare for what's to come. They plan to hold meetings via video-conferencing.
"So some of our capital projects, we'll put some of our labor and skill trades back to work...so that we can get some of those individuals back to work and just keep things moving, and we don't know how long yet, but we want to make sure we're well positioned so that we can do our part to make it as quick of a recovery as we can."
Both councilmen said government continuity will continue from county council to all of the county's various departments.
"We're going to come together, and we're going to get through this, and I think we're going to come out of it a lot stronger. And I think there's going to be some positive benefits. I think some of the things we're going to do online to meet this interim challenge is going to improve the access of the public to our meetings, to government," said Carter.
"Because of all of the remote technology we're able to use today, the digital formats, we're going to be able to function, even though our staff and all that are functioning from dispersed locations to minimize spread of the virus, but we are going to continue to move forward, to respond to this crisis, and to serve you, the public of New Castle County," Cartier said.