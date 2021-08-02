New Castle County Police is warning residents about a recent surge in drug overdose emergency responses.
Police said the "unusually high" amount of calls over the past three days have been connected to heroin and/or fentanyl use, with three people having died.
NCCPD is emphasizing if you or someone you know has an abuse addiction to contact police for help and apply for the Hero Help Program, which can provide recovery treatment and services, even for those without insurance.
You can call 302-395-2811 for more on the program, call the Delaware Hope Line at 833-9-HOPEDE (467333), or visit Help is Here.