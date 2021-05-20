With more Delawareans getting vaccinated and access to COVID-19 testing greatly expanded, New Castle County will no longer host weekly COVID-19 testing sites.
The final county testing event will be held Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Delaware's STAR campus in Newark.
The announcement from County Executive Matt Meyer came Wednesday.
"You can go to pharmacies to get tested; you can go to many community centers; you can often go to your local doctor, hospitals, things like that, which you couldn't a year ago when we started our county testing sites," Meyer told WDEL.
The county first began offering a robust free testing program on June 1, 2020. That day, in Merchant Square Shopping Center, 500 Delawareans were tested for COVID-19. Since then, the county and its testing partner Curative estimate nearly 390,000 COVID tests were conducted at more than 500 testing locations.
Meyer said the employees of the county met the challenge of quickly getting mass testing sites up and running in 2020, and he now feels confident they can use the knowledge learned from the past year to tackle other issues.
"If there's a problem, in front of us--and there are many problems in our community today-- in many ways more problems than there were a year ago, these are problems that we have the capacity to solve today and not work on them years down the road," he said.
At its peak, New Castle County conducted as many as 16,000 COVID tests during the week of January 4th. That number fell to just over 3,000 during the first week of May.
Meyer also thanked county council for approving funding for the test sites.
"Members of New Castle County council...understood there was a desperate need in our county for community based testing for our residents, and without hesitation, approved the CARES Act funding to launch this effort.”
The state's COVID-19 testing program, which includes walk-up testing at select state service centers, will continue.
"I’m confident county residents will be able to get a COVID-19 test when they need one," Meyer said.
To find where you can get a COVID-19 test, click here.