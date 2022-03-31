Firefighters from several New Castle County fire companies responded to the scene, or in stand-by roles at Cecil County fire stations, for a two alarm fire south of White Hall Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder from Newark responded on the initial call for a two story structure fire shortly after 11 a.m.
Singerly fire officials called for the second alarm about fifteen minutes after arrival.
Crews were able to draft water from the Elk River which is across the street from the fire scene.
The fire was declared under control in about an hour.
There was one reported injury, but no information on the condition of the patient.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.