The flags that fly outside the New Castle County Government Center are being joined by a newcomer in October: a white flag with a pink ribbon to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer issued a proclamation Monday before a group of visitors and county employees ventured outside to hoist the flag on a damp, chilly morning.
"Raising a flag, bringing attention to this, may cause a woman or a man to go get checked out and may just save their life," Meyer said.
The American Cancer Society has estimated that this year there would be more than 1,000 breast cancer cases diagnosed in Delaware and the disease may claim 160 lives. It is estimated nationally that one of every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Also, 1 in 833 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in his lifetime, according to estimates.
Early detection has always been key, but Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition CEO Francesca Vogel said during the COVID-19 pandemic, breast cancer screenings dropped 58%.
"For those that are diagnosed, life shifts significantly, and forever. That is what compels us to do the very important work that we do every day," Vogel said.
That work includes helping Delawareans schedule screenings and providing services and resources for survivors. Vogel said the Coalition is a member of the National Breast Cancer Coalition and supports research, which currently is leading to a vaccine in clinical trial stages.
"The future is hopeful," Vogel said.