New Castle County will be holding a series of public town hall meetings in November focused solely on county parks.
County Executive Matt Meyer said with three new parks opened in recent years, it's important to maintain the parks already in existence.
Meyer, in a video promoting the town halls, said they want to hear from the users of the parks whether it's about a pothole on a walking path or interest in a pavilion.
"You might want a walkable, bikeable path in your park, you may want swingsets and play equipment in your park, you may want some new recycled benches in your park, or you may simply want additional flower beds to beautify a place that you use and enjoy."
There will be limited in-person attendance with an online option.
New Castle County maintains 249 parks and nearly 6,000 acres of land.
Park Town Halls:
- Monday, November 8 – 6 p.m. Route 9 Innovation Center & Library
- Monday, November 15 – 6 p.m. Bear Library
- Tuesday, November 16 – 6 p.m. Appoquinimink Library
- Thursday, November 18 – 6 p.m. Kirkwood Highway Library
- Friday, November 19 – 12 p.m. ONLINE ONLY
- Monday, November 22 – 6 p.m. Claymont Library