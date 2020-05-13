Three individuals were charged following a vehicle pursuit from a dollar store in the area of Brookside to the Newark area, where a K-9 officer helped track them down, New Castle County Police detailed Wednesday.
According to authorities, officers on patrol around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the area of the Dollar General in the Brookside Shopping Center ran a check on the registration of a Honda Accord occupied by 28-year-old Michael O'Brien, 29-year-old Devyn Brohawn, and 33-year-old Angela White, and found it belonged to a Hyundai.
When they attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Brookside Boulevard and Martindale Drive, the vehicle refused to stop, police said, instead fleeing onto East Chestnut Hil Road, at which point officers disengaged the pursuit.
The vehicle was located unoccupied some time later near Innovation Way, unoccupied. K9 officer Thor responded to the scene and tracked the suspects behind businesses and along train tracks to the Marrows Road Amtrak overpass, where all three were discovered hiding among the trusses there, authorities said.
Between them, police said they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, ecstacy, alprazolam, adderall, a digital scale, and packaging materials.
O'Brien was charged with the felonies possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, disregarding a police officers signal, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, the misdemeanors resisting arrest, third-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and traffic citations driving while suspended, aggressive driving, reckless driving, fictitious license plate, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to signal, failure to stop at stop sign, overtaking a vehicle on the left, driving off the roadway, and unreasonable speed. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $52,000 cash bond.
Brohawn was charged with misdemeanors resisting arrest, third-degree conspiracy, and four counts possession of a controlled substance. She was released on $3,100 unsecured bond.
White was charged with the misdemeanors resisting arrest, third-degree conspiracy, and civil violation possession of marijuana. She was released on $2,100 unsecured bond.