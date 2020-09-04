New Castle County has landed on a national top ten list for technology practices, policies, and improvements.
The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties 18th annual Digital Counties Survey listed New Castle County as 8th among counties across the country with populations between 500-thousand and one million.
The list includes three counties in California, Westchester County in New York, as well as neighboring locations like Baltimore and Prince Georges County in Maryland, and Chester County in Pennsylvania.
Chief of Technology & Administrative Services Michael Hojnicki said the designation culminates a three and a half year effort to upgrade the county's technology infrastructure.
He said the improvements have benefited county workers, residents and vendors.
"Our web site was revamped our first year of the administration, that's how we communicate to the public," said Hojnicki. "Our open checkbook portal that shows our spending was visible to the public.
"We replaced a twenty year old financial management system that went live July 1st. It allows vendors to log on and register remotely, it allows us to process payments electronically, and it generates all of our payments."
Hojnicki said during all of the technology improvements, cyber security has been at the top of their priority list protecting resident's information.
The improvements were also crucial in dealing with issues affecting county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Jon [Yearly] and his team deployed the public Wifi as part of our COVID response in eight days," said Hojnicki. "That really shows the power of our network that we've invested in over the last couple of years to be able to do things quickly and be responsive to immediate needs."
If they had not made the investments, Hojnicki said the county could have been in trouble when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"If New Castle County had not taken the concerted effort to upgrade our infrastructure starting with our wiring, our networking, our phone systems, our applications, our internet capacity, we would not have been able to respond as well as we had to the COVID response," said Hojnicki.
"By taking a workforce that's primarily on site and having them work remotely, connect securely to our county systems, and maintain operations? We would have been scrambling."
Here is the list for the top ten counties in the 18th annual Digital Counties Survey conducted by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties:
500,000 – 999,999 Population Category
1st County of Ventura, Calif.
2nd Prince George's County, Md.
3rd Snohomish County, Wash.
3rd Westchester County, N.Y.
4th DeKalb County, Ga.
5th Gwinnett County, Ga.
6th Baltimore County, Md.
7th San Joaquin County, Calif.
8th New Castle County, Del.
9th County of San Mateo, Calif.
10th County of Chester, Pa