New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said the county is launching a ten-million dollar competitive grant program to address healthcare inequities in minority communities.
Meyer acknowledged that health equity issues have been around for decades, but the coronavirus pandemic has magnified them.
Non-profit groups, organizations, and small businesses addressing health equity issues in the county, are eligible to apply.
"So it's for organizations that have a wealth of experience but maybe not a wealth of resources," said Meyer.
"We're looking for great ideas, some of which have been operating for years, some of which might be new ideas, to address the root causes of those health inequities."
Funding for the grants is coming through the county's portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds from the federal government.
Meyer said they already have plans in place to monitor disbursement of the funds.
"One of the committees we set up was an audit and compliance committee. In addition to the regular county auditor we hired a second nationally known auditor to make sure there's absolutely no problems with the public's money."
The competitive grant program was borne out of work done by the county's Promote Health Equity Committee and includes Jordan Hines who in May called upon elected officials to create a Covid-19 task force that focused on racial and ethnic disparities.
The county will begin taking applications for the grant program on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Organizations interested in applying can visit https://www.nccde.org/2036/CARES-Act for more information.