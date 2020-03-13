Starting Monday, all 10 libraries in New Castle County will be closed to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

"We are suspending all programming at those libraries...and all [county] activities at the Absalom Jones [Senior] Center and the Hockessin and Garfield police athletic leagues," County Executive Matt Meyer said. "We will be coordinating with other agencies to help full gaps for our seniors and our most vulnerable populations."

Meyer also announced Friday, March 13, 2020--the same day a State of Emergency went into effect in Delaware, limiting all non-essential gatherings--that sports leagues and recreational programs would be suspended.

Tours at Rockwood Mansion and programs at Carousel Park have been halted as well, though weddings at Rockwood Mansion will go on if contracts by its private contractor permit them, Meyer said.

However, county parks will remain open.

"There is evidence that shows exercising and working out does help increase your immunity. So we encourage people not to just stay inside all the time, but if you have an opportunity to go out and exercise, you should do so, and use our county parks."

Keeping first responders safe

"If the number of positive cases increases dramatically, one of our greatest concerns is to keep our public safety services fully operational," say Meyer.

The county is taking a number of steps to keep first responders, including police and paramedics, safe. Beginning with the patrol division, they've been issued personal protection kits which includes a disposal gown, protective shoe covers, a mask and face shield, splash guard, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond called the coronavirus a major concern due to officers' daily interactions with the public.

"If they're in contact with an individual who's suspected of either exhibiting COVID-19 signs [or] flu-like symptoms, [they can] take the necessary actions to wash their hands, decontaminate their vehicles," said Bond.

All county facilities will undergo a deep cleaning with the county recently purchasing two defogging machines from New Castle-area company Halosil International, which is playing a major role in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bond said they're also investigating decontamination methods for its processing area.

"Our processing area has a highly transient population; many of these individuals are coming in, and oftentimes, have different viruses, colds, and things of that nature that we have to deal with, so we want to make sure that our employees are safe," said Bond.

No members of the public will be permitted in the 911 call center until further notice.

"This is not a time for panic; we have been in situations similar to this. Obviously, none have been risen to the level of a pandemic, but we have gone through the West Nile Virus, and SARS, and countless others," said Bond.

Bond said New Castle County Police have contingency plans in place in case an unusually high number of officers fall ill.

"At the end of the day, a police department needs a patrol division and a criminal investigations unit. All of our commands have been made aware that if the need arises, we will shut down different units of the police department to put them in a patrol function so that the calls from 911 can be answered and our service can be delivered in a manner that is necessary for 911 calls."

New Castle County Paramedics also plan to alter work schedules, if necessary. If a high number of paramedics were to be sick, they'd change the configuration of response.

"Rather than having two paramedics show up on an incident, maybe one paramedic shows up on an incident...but ensuring that advanced life support care is getting to the residents or public place, regardless of what we're dealing with," said acting paramedics chief Mark Logemann.

Protecting the workplace

County Executive Meyer said a review of every county government office is underway to determine how to divide workplaces into teams.

"So if, for example, you work on Team A, you will not have any contact whatsoever in work, or hopefully, outside of work--in so far as we can govern that--with anyone from Team B, Team C, Team D. So if there is any unfortunate circumstance, someone in our 911 call [center] from Team A who does test positive, it hopefully, in the worst case, would only infect those individuals from Team A, so Team B, Team C, Team D, and the others can continue to operate normally."

Visitors to New Castle County's into public facilities will also be required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer immediately upon entry.

County employees or their family members who may have been exposed to coronavirus and become subject to a 14-day quarantine may be eligible for paid emergency leave.

"That employee should not report to work," said Meyer. "We're waiving all co-payments for diagnostic testing related to coronavirus, and in so far as tests are available, we're obviously encouraging people to contact their doctors to learn that they're eligible for these tests."

Any county employee who's traveled to a foreign country in the last 30 days will also be required to disclose that to human resources.

Meyer is also all county employees to exercise extra vigilance over hygiene, a limiting of social interactions, reconsidering travel to high-risk areas both domestically and internationally, as well as disinfecting their work areas several times per day.

"Reconsider whether you even need to go into the office. If you're sick please stay home," Meyer said. "We're all in this together, every single of us across our community...any personal irresponsibility is dangerous to your coworkers and to our community."