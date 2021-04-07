"Look, it was just about the hardest thing I've had to do as county executive was being the first county executive to close libraries indefinitely, not knowing when they were going to open, or how they were going to open."
Now, after more than a year of being closed due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer has his answer to both when and how: Monday, April 12, 2021, and with strict rules in place.
"Reopening things is even harder than closing them down. We want to make sure that no one entering any public facility--and particularly a community library--is put in harm's way," Meyer said. "And so we're opening them cautiously, with all sorts of different rules, but the community library is a community place. It's a place of community literacy, and it's important that it be utilized, so all of our libraries are opening in some way, shape, or form."
The stipulations include select in-person services being available 2.5 days per week, with a full schedule of all 15 libraries and their available services at this link. Visitors will be able to browse and checkout materials, place and pickup holds, register for cards, and use public computers and printers that will be scheduled in 45 minute intervals to allow for cleaning between use.
"My instruction to our staff and to the general public throughout the pandemic has been public health and safety comes first, which means we need to do some unusual things," Meyer said. "There will be strictly enforced social distancing, strictly enforced masking--with one asterisk, and that is: things are changing every day. The numbers are changing, the degree to which the vaccine is in the community is changing and as, hopefully, the numbers go down, we're certainly going to make adjustments. In the unfortunate circumstance that the numbers go in the wrong direction, we'll have to make adjustments in that direction as well."
In addition to masks and distancing, patrons are asked to limit their visits to 20 minutes, as building capacity will be reduced. Returned materials will undergo a 72-hour quarantine. There will also be security guards staffed at each location to ensure guests are adhering to public safety guidelines.
Staff will be provided PPE, will be encouraged to undergo weekly testing, and be encouraged to receive their vaccinations as soon as possible. Libraries will be cleaned daily, and bathrooms, computer keyboards and mice, and other high-touch surfaces will be cleaned frequently, use-dependent. Ventilation systems are also being installed into existing HVAC units to improve airflow.
"The bottom line is that we are a resilient community," Meyer said. "A year ago, based on the governor's and CDCs and Division of Public Health's instruction. we had to lockdown and we had to quarantine. We're learning now how to be a resilient community, how to live safely, and life must go on. Our communities must thrive, even if there's a dangerous virus around. We just need to be smart, take precautions, and look out for one another."