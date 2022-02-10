A 45-year-old New Castle County man pled guilty to fentanyl distribution in federal court Thursday.
According to U.S. Department of Justice officials, 45-year-old Michael Younger was identified by the Drug Enforcement Agency as a fentanyl supplier responsible for a January 2021 overdose death.
While under investigation, Younger sold fentanyl to a "government cooperator" on February 4, 2021, and told the cooperator that another customer had died after ingesting his brand, therefore leading to him changing his stamp branding.
Because of two prior convictions for serious drug or violent felony offenses, Younger's plea agreement includes the stipulation he identifies as a career offender.
When sentenced on June 23, 2022, Younger faces a maximum 20 years in federal prison.