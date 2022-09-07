NCCPD crash
Mike Phillips

A New Castle County police officer, and a 63-year old woman, were both injured in a crash on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Churchmans Road.

According to county police, the officer, a 17-year veteran, was in a police SUV which was stopped on Churchmans Road for the light at Route 273.

A car, driven by the female victim, failed to stop in time, rear-ended the SUV, jumped a curb, and hit a sign.

The officer and the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

County police said the woman was issued a citation for careless driving and failure to have insurance identification in possession. 

