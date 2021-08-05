New Castle County Paramedic Cpl. Jessica Mahon said a co-worker was struggling to find a book that explained her profession to children, so she was challenged to start writing.
"She found out that I liked to write, and she was having a very hard time finding books that explained EMS or paramedics for kids. She asked me to write a simple story for it. I got sent home with COVID, so I needed a project, and I wrote a book."
The result was "Joel Meets the Paramedics," a 24-page book geared towards kids who Mahon said might not totally understand what goes into emergency responses.
"I just really wanted to open up the whole world of paramedicine to children because it is a very fascinating world, and not a lot of people know what we do, so I really wanted to explain that to kids."
She said while ambulances are seen a lot from the outside, people don't generally think about what goes on on the inside.
"Not a lot of people understand it. They see an ambulance and that's cool to see with the lights, but then when we come with all of our stuff it's a little bit more of an intimidating or scary experience, so I really wanted to show that side of it."
The title character meets Mahon's fictional colleagues, but she said she hopes the book takes away any fear a child might have in calling for help if they see an emergency.
"We really just wanted to show what we would do inside of an ambulance, and I also wanted to convey the point that kids should always be okay with calling 9-1-1, and they should never be afraid to call 9-1-1."
"Joel Meets the Paramedics" is available on Amazon, and Mahon hopes it is just the start of Joel's adventures in helping shed light on the emergency field.
"I'd like to do a whole series and show off a lot of health care professions because I feel like a lot of kids, and even parents, don't see that side. I'd like to have the main character Joel meet a lot of professions like firefighters and dispatchers. Professions that a lot of people kind of know about, but they don't know the whole picture."
That picture comes to life through Mahon's words, but also the artwork of Mahon's friend Lindsay Maiorano, which is featured prominently in the book.