New Castle County police are investigating a crash involving a New Castle County paramedic unit on Thursday morning, August 5, 2021.
The wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Foulk and Weldin roads.
The medic unit, which was enroute to a call, was hit by an SUV southbound on Foulk Road.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Wilmington Hospital with minor injuries.
The medics riding in the unit declined medical treatment.
DelDOT crews had the southbound lanes shut down for about two hours while the crash was investigated.