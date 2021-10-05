New Castle County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division has been recognized by the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline with Gold Plus Status.
The designation of Gold Plus Status means the county's paramedics are among the top 1-percent of providers in the country for the recognition, treatment, and quality improvement of a patient suffering ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack involving a blockage of blood flow to the heart.
According to statistics, over a quarter million people suffer a STEMI episode each year.
According to paramedics, one way to prevent death in a STEMI episode is to restore blood flow as quickly as possible by administering clot-busting medication.
New Castle County EMS has long championed its heart attack survivors with an annual Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivors Reunion.
That class includes over three hundred people.
The 10th annual reunion is expected to be held in February.