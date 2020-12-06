New Castle County Paramedics were busy this weekend, responding to several crashes Friday and Saturday.
The first Friday crash was a one-car wreck at Capitol Trail and East Green Valley Circle shortly before 10 p.m..
A 40-year-old woman had head, chest and abdomen injuries--Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to Christiana Hospital.
The second crash, a rollover wreck at Route 40 and Rosetree Lane around midnight, involved a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, and resulted in serious injuries for the victims.
Saturday, two crashes, one involving entrapment, hospitalized a man and woman.
Paramedics found a 39-year-old man with face and chest injuries at Kirkwood-Sain Georges Road and McCoy Road at about 10 a.m..
Roughly 2 hours later, a 33-year-old woman was trapped in her car after a crash in the 4600 block of Linden Hill Road.
After rescuers got the woman out, she was treated at the scene for leg injuries.
Both victims were taken to Christiana Hospital.
Delaware State Police are investigating all 4 crashes.