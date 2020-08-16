New Castle County Paramedics responded to a pair of weekend traffic crashes.
The first happened near Speedway Drive and Commons Boulevard, and involved a motorcycle whose 54-year-old rider was taken to Christiana Hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and chest.
In the second crash, early Sunday morning at Interstate 95 and the Concord Pike overpass, the driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered head, neck, back and wrist injuries; he was taken to Wilmington Hospital.
Both men were in stable condition, and police are investigating the incidents.