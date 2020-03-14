New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a package thief from the Woodcrest community, between Newport and Elsmere.
According to authorities, surveillance footage captured a man in a hoodie jump out of a dark sedan and remove a FEDEX package from the front porch of a home in the 600 block of Curtis Avenue.
He returned two hours later to remove a delivery notice from the door, but this time, forgot to put his hood up.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is urged to contact New Castle County Police Ofc. John Berg at 302.573.2800 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1800.TIP.3333.