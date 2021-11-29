A 31-year-old man was charged with driving a vehicle stolen from a New Jersey automotive garage, New Castle County Police said Monday.
According to authorities, officers conducted a traffic stop in an unidentified location on a GMC Yukon driving erratically on Saturday, November 27, 2021, and discovered neither the operator, Stephen Miller, or an 18-year-old passenger were the registered owner of the vehicle.
A check with the owner of the Yukon revealed they'd dropped the vehicle off at a Pennsville, New Jersey, garage, and a check with the Pennsville Police Department revealed the vehicle--and a number of tools--had been stolen from that location, authorities said. Police added the tools were also discovered in the back of the Yukon.
Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested.
Miller was charged with felony receiving stolen property over $1,500, misdemeanor driving without a valid license, traffic violation failure to yield right of way, and civil violation possession of marijuana. He was ordered to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction in lieu of $2,003 secured bond, pending extradition to New Jersey.
The passenger was issue a civil violation possession of marijuana and released.